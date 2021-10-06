2021 bet hip hop awards , acceptance speech , bet
For The Culture: 8 Of The Best Moments From The 2021 Bet Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Last night the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired after a live taping in Atlanta earlier this month.

The annual show celebrates the best and brightest in Hip Hop, honoring the most influential artists of the year and showcasing raw talent in cyphers throughout the show. This year, there were some pretty big wins and a couple of historical moments. Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost won ‘Album of the Year’ and he delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech as BET honored him with the ‘Cultural Influence Award’. Icon Nelly was honored with the ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ and performed a medley of his most popular hits to finish the night off right. After all the hate they received for their collaborative efforts on “WAP,” Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion won ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration’. Also, up-and-coming rapper Kid Kenn made history as the first openly gay male rapper to perform in a cypher.

“When my community sees me in the Cypher they’re going to gag,” Kenn told PAPER this week. “They’re going to be so excited because I know they’ve been waiting for me to literally do what I have to do for the community and that’s all I came to do: to represent and do the best I can do. I really feel like I was born for this. No pressure at all.”

Below, we gathered some of the best moments of the night. Please continue to check back for updates, as BET makes more footage available, and join us in congratulating all of this year’s winners.

1. Latto understood the assignment and spiced things up a bit with her performance of “Big Energy.”

See the official video for the new single here.

2. Tobe Nwigwe brings out Fat & Nel for an awesome performance of “Fye Fye.”

3. Tyler, The Creator delivers a heartfelt acceptance speech as BET honors him with the ‘Cultural Influence Award’.

4. ‘I Am Hip Hop’ honoree Nelly continues to put on for the midwest, dishes on being inspired by LL Cool J, and thanks BET for supporting him from day one.

5. Nelly closes the show out with all the hits we love.

6. Erica Banks had one of the best cypher moments of the night.

7. Lakeyah was also a fan-favorite cypher moment of the night.

8. And last, but not least, Kid Kenn makes history with his viral cypher moment.

