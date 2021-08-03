atlanta , celebrities , decatur
National Georgia Day: A Gallery Of Celebrities Hailing From The Peach State

Posted 15 hours ago

Georgia State Welcome Sign

Source: Marje / Getty

Of all the states in America, Georgia is certainly one of the most legendary. So today, for National Georgia Day, we’re celebrating some of the most famous names to come out of the Peach State.

From civil rights to entertainment and food, Georgia has played, and continues to play, a crucial part in who we are as Americans. One of the most pivotal figures in American (and world) history was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a minister and leader of the civil rights movement who marched and protested in the name of equality. A key leader in civil rights and hailing from Atlanta, Dr. King’s tireless work on behalf of the Black community continues to serve as an inspiration to many, many generations.

As mentioned, Georgia has also contributed an incredible inventory of entertainment that has inspired the nation, and world. Gladys Knight, Chuck Willis, Ray Charles, Ma Rainey, James Brown, Little Richard — what would Rhythm and Blues be without them? And, the list goes on and on.

Below, we’ve gathered just a few famous names, some of whom you always knew were from Georgia and others you would’ve never guessed were born in the Peach State. Get into it below and join us in saluting one of the greatest places of all time.

1. Monica

2019 AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival Source:Getty

2. Julia Roberts

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Omari Hardwick

32nd Annual "A Candle in the Dark" Gala Source:Getty

4. Gladys Knight

A Capitol Fourth 2021 Source:Getty

5. Normani

Billboard&apos;s Women In Music Event Source:WENN

6. Lil Nas X

BET Awards 2021 - Show Source:Getty

7. China Anne McClain

REVOLT And AT&T Summit Source:Getty

8. Andre 3000 & Big Boi

2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty

9. Jeezy

Ahmaud Arbery Foundation Kick Off & Drive Up Birthday Bash Source:Getty

10. Sung Kang

US-ENTERTAINMENT-UNIVERSAL-F9-FAST-FURIOUS-film Source:Getty

11. Summer Walker

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7 Source:Getty

12. Raven-Symoné

NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's 'Bright Lights Shining Stars' Gala Source:Getty

13. Kanye West

London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020 Source:Getty

14. Brittany Murphy

CINEMA-CANNES-FESTIVAL-PHOTOCALL-SIN CITY-MURPHY Source:Getty

15. Chris Tucker

NBA Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:WENN
