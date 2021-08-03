National Georgia Day: A Gallery Of Celebrities Hailing From The Peach State

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Of all the states in America, Georgia is certainly one of the most legendary. So today, for National Georgia Day, we’re celebrating some of the most famous names to come out of the Peach State.

From civil rights to entertainment and food, Georgia has played, and continues to play, a crucial part in who we are as Americans. One of the most pivotal figures in American (and world) history was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a minister and leader of the civil rights movement who marched and protested in the name of equality. A key leader in civil rights and hailing from Atlanta, Dr. King’s tireless work on behalf of the Black community continues to serve as an inspiration to many, many generations.

As mentioned, Georgia has also contributed an incredible inventory of entertainment that has inspired the nation, and world. Gladys Knight, Chuck Willis, Ray Charles, Ma Rainey, James Brown, Little Richard — what would Rhythm and Blues be without them? And, the list goes on and on.

Below, we’ve gathered just a few famous names, some of whom you always knew were from Georgia and others you would’ve never guessed were born in the Peach State. Get into it below and join us in saluting one of the greatest places of all time.

