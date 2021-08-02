La Casa De Papel: Check Out The Official Trailer For Netflix’s Final Season Of ‘Money Heist’ [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The long-awaited fifth and final season of Money Heist is drawing nearer and we couldn’t be more excited — especially now that an official trailer has been released.

Back in June, Netflix shared some first-look photos that confirmed season 5 is going to be as action-packed as we expected. For those who need reminding, the season 4 finale ended with Inspector Alicia Sierra discovering The Professor’s hideout, just after the gang managed to rescue Lisbon.

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own,” the season 5 synopsis reads. “The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Check out the official trailer below. “Locked up for 100 hours. Trapped. About to be killed. And having lost a best friend,” Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó) says in clip. “It feels like 100 years have gone by.”

La Casa de Papel a.k.a Money Heist will launch in two separate installments, a press release states. Volume 1 will be available on Netflix next month, September 3, and Volume 2 with hit the streaming service December 3. Stay tuned for more updates!

