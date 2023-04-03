Happy National Autism Awareness Month: Check Out These Notable Celebrities On The Spectrum [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

To celebrate National Autism Awareness Month, we created a special gallery of celebrities who are on the spectrum. Some of these notable figures have been vocal about their disabilities. While others have not publicly acknowledged it, but their behaviors or family’s statements allude to it. The TV and film industries have worked to be more inclusive, honoring people in the community and raising awareness for those who have complex brain disorders. While there has been progress, there is still more work to be done. Read more about National Autism Awareness Month and a gallery of the celebrity talent we celebrate today.

National Autism Awareness Month raises awareness for autism and Asperger’s syndrome during the month of April. Autism is a complex brain disorder that often inhibits a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, and form relationships with others. There are certain quirks and differences that some people may exhibit, especially when it comes to social behaviors. Many of these complexities may not be super obvious for certain people like the celebrities included in our special gallery.

Some of the celebrities featured on our list include billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk, director Tim Burton and comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Though most fans might not believe these celebrities have moved through life with certain mental differences on the surface, they have proved being on the spectrum can’t prevent them from major accomplishments and extreme success.

The White House put out an official proclamation on World Autism Day. The statement shares insight on how the Austin community appears throughout the nation and how many people are affected. The proclamation also addresses how the Biden administration will be raising awareness and support for the community.

The proclamation details:

There is no one way to be autistic — each individual with autism experiences it differently — but together, autistic people make industries, communities, and our Nation stronger. Today, we celebrate the achievements of neurodiverse people everywhere and champion the equal rights and dignity of all those living on the autism spectrum.

Here in the United States, more than 5.4 million adults are autistic, and 1 in every 44 children has been diagnosed with autism. Yet this developmental disability is still misunderstood. Autistic people continue to face obstacles when seeking employment, health care, education, and housing, and the immense contributions of people with autism are often overlooked. We owe it to our fellow Americans to address the disparities they face and to support autistic people with tools that facilitate clearer communication, increased productivity, and greater independence.

That is why my Administration is funding cutting-edge research to enable earlier autism diagnoses and to develop more resources to help neurodiverse people.

It’s beautiful to see other communities embracing Autism Awareness Month and doing their due diligence to support and uplift throughout the month of April.

Check out our list of celebrities on the spectrum below: