Give Him His Flowers: Robert Townsend’s Top Directorial Films & TV Shows [List]

Netflix’s new heist drama series, “Kaleidoscope” recently debuted to the platform and fans are obsessing over it. Robert Townsend shared that he directed two episodes from the hit show on his social media platforms, which reminded us of his many director credits. Check out a list of some of his best directorial work inside.

Fans can’t get enough of the show, and Townsend revealed that he was involved in two episodes as a director. On Jan. 2, Townsend tweeted his fans encouraging them to watch, saying, “I directed two episodes of this limited series Kaleidoscope on Netflix ! Green and Violet! We are #1 on @Netflix today! A great way to start the New Year. Thank you everybody that worked with me on this series especially Mr. Eric Garcia, love you, my brother! Watch it today!”

The show follows a master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion, but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. The show is most exciting because each Netflix subscriber’s household starts with a different episode. It’s made it interesting for fans to discuss online and describe their individual path to understanding the heist.

Strong Black Lead shared Townsend’s tweet saying, “ICYMI the legendary Robert Townsend directed two episodes of #kaleidoscope ! what order are you watching #Kaleidoscope in? respond with emojis 💜❤️🤍💚💙💗🧡💛.”

It made us think about all of the classic films Townsend has lent his directing expertise to throughout his career. From the 1987 classic film “Hollywood Shuffle” to one of our personal ’90s favorites “B.A.P.S.,” Townsend has a proven directorial track record for timeless films and television series.

Check out some of Robert Townsend’s best directorial work below: