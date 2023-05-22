They’re Not Babies Anymore: Our Favorite Celebrity Kids 2023 Prom Photos [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Black celebrity kids are off to prom this year in beautiful dresses and fly tuxedos. Famed teens like LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny, Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven and Diddy’s daughter Chance all attended prom this year. Some of them posted their own photos on social media. While other celebrity kids’ eager parents posted photos on their behalf. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity teen’s prom photos inside.

Prom season is upon us, and these teens are stepping out. Yes, you are getting old when Diddy’s little girls aren’t quite little anymore. Diddy’s 16 year old daughter Chance posted a series of prom photos in a white sequined and feathered high split gown, revealing a tasteful leg. She posted a simple caption which reads, “Prom 2k23.”

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart posted a few photos of her baby girl Heaven on the way to prom in a gorgeous green gown. Kevin was present to see his daughter off to her prom and the parents happily posed in support of Heaven. It looks like the 18 year old went to prom with a group of her close friends.

Meanwhile, Bronny stepped out in a custom Chrome Hearts black tuxedo for prom. He returned with the same prom date from last year, who we presume to be his girlfriend. They looked super elegant in their all black prom attire.

Check out our favorite celebrity kids prom photos inside: