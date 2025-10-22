Subscribe
Wicked’s New Lion: Colman Domingo’s Most Powerful Films & TV Shows

Published on October 22, 2025

5th Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Hollywood’s favorite chameleon, Colman Domingo, is clicking his heels and heading straight to Oz. The Euphoria and Rustin star has officially been cast as the Cowardly Lion in the upcoming Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good. Check out Colman Domingo’s most powerful TV and movie performances inside.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. The follow-up to 2024’s hit musical adaptation will continue the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). Now, with Domingo’s unmistakable presence, fans are already predicting Oscar buzz for the long-awaited finale.

As reported by NBC News, the casting reveal came after weeks of speculation online. Director Jon M. Chu teased the addition of a “major Hollywood star. Fans lost it when a playful Instagram video dropped showing Domingo surrounded by stuffed lions, smirking and saying, “See you in Oz.” Social media erupted in celebration and relief after rumors that late-night host James Corden might’ve been in the running. One user even posted, “James Corden isn’t the lion in Wicked! We won!”

Chu later revealed that he personally DM’d Domingo to pitch the role, saying, “It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy.” Domingo’s response? Pure gold: “Why the f— not, let’s go!” That spontaneous, confident energy is exactly why the actor continues to dominate screens big and small.

Known for his magnetic charisma and ability to fully transform into his characters, Domingo’s career is a masterclass in range. From civil rights icons to complex antiheroes, he’s the kind of actor who brings gravitas and heart to everything he touches. With an Emmy win, an Oscar nomination, and decades of stage experience under his belt, Domingo’s addition to the Wicked franchise is turning into another cultural moment.

Before he roars onto the big screen as the Lion, here’s a look at Colman Domingo’s best movies and TV shows that showcase his unmatched talent, emotional depth, and commanding screen presence.

Check out Colman Domingo’s best movies and TV appearances below:

1. ‘Rustin’

Source:YouTube

His Oscar-nominated portrayal of Bayard Rustin, the activist behind the March on Washington, is one of the most powerful performances of the decade.

2. ‘Euphoria’

Source:YouTube

As Ali, Rue’s sponsor and moral compass, Domingo’s emotional dialogue delivery is nothing short of breathtaking.

3. ‘The Color Purple’

Source:YouTube

Domingo brought complexity and humanity to Mister, a role that could’ve easily been one-note in lesser hands.

4. ‘Zola’

Source:YouTube

His chilling yet magnetic portrayal of the manipulative X proved that Domingo can dominate any genre.

5. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Source:YouTube

As Victor Strand, Domingo gave the post-apocalyptic world a suave, unpredictable survivor that fans couldn’t get enough of.

6. ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Source:YouTube

A brief but memorable role as Joseph Rivers, the loving father in Barry Jenkins’ acclaimed drama.

7. ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Source:YouTube

Holding his own alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, Domingo added quiet strength and soul to the ensemble.

8. ‘Candyman’

Source:YouTube

His mysterious turn as William Burke added layers to Jordan Peele’s chilling reimagining of the horror classic.

9. ‘Sing Sing’

Source:YouTube

Based on true events, Domingo stars as a wrongfully incarcerated man who finds purpose through theater, earning more award-season buzz.

10. ‘Lincoln’

Source:YouTube

Even among an A-list cast, Domingo’s poise and intensity made his supporting role stand out.

