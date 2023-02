The Grammy’s Felt Different This Year: Most Memorable 2023 Grammy Awards Moments

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. As our staff predicted, Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins ever. Though fans are not pleased with the ‘Album of the Year’ artist winner, there were many moments we must acknowledge from the memorable 2023 awards show. Check out a gallery our favorite Grammy Awards moments this year inside.

This year’s awards show felt different. It’s one of the first times more fans engaged in the show in recent years with several social media users sharing their reactions to performances, wins, and losses throughout the ceremony.

The Grammy’s has seen a huge decline in viewership within the last few years, because of artist boycotts and fans general disinterest and disposition towards popular awards shows. Music’s biggest night has recently been clouded by the controversy but the Recording Academy’s newest CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. worked to chart a new path this year.

Mason’s aim to be more transparent involved disbanding the Academy’s so-called secret committees in 2021, which for decades, were responsible for deciding the final list of nominees in most categories, including the “big four” (best album, song, record, and new artist). The Academy also announced an inclusion rider for the Grammy Awards to ensure more diverse representation on and offstage during the telecast. Another major shift that was evident throughout last night’s event was its effort to be more globally focused. Artists throughout the world were highlighted for their musical impact and the Academy also included a new Global Impact Award given and named in honor of LA’s Dr. Dre.

While there were some cringey moments like Yoncé not winning AOTY, but becoming the artist with the most Grammy award wins ever, it was a great year for diverse talent and an obvious shift in the Recording Academy’s acknowledgment of ALL talent across the industry.

