2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of July 7

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week the cosmos are pretty much chilling and letting this Neptune & Saturn Retrograde in Pisces heat up.

Remember these transits are great for building out spiritual practices, careers in the healing arts, doing abundance rituals and folks getting their karmic payback.

Do note that Venus enters Leo on 7/11 which will make us all feel more charming and want to be the belle of the ball.

To honor this transit don’t be afraid to get glammed up and head out with your friends and lovers.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store this week for your sign:



Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.