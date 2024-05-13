2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of May 12

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you'd like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

On the 15th Mercury joins the Sun and Venus in Taurus giving us a healthy dose of grounded wisdom, indulgent appetites (of all varieties) and a steady focus on truly manifesting what we wish when it comes to abundance.

Use this energy to enter new partnerships, start new projects or reassess your financial goals!

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…

