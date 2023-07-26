An All Out War: Aliens Return In The Official ‘Invasion’ Season Two Trailer

This week (July 26), AppleTV+ unveiled the long-awaited trailer for the second season of its epic series Invasion, which is set to make its global premiere with the first episode on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Invasion will debut on Apple TV+ the first episode of its ten-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023.

The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Invasion is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker. In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers. On August 23, Invasion will be back! Until then, check out the official season two trailer and some first look images below. Let us know how it’s looking in the comments!