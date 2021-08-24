Hypnotized: These Sexy Photos Of Justine Skye Will Take Your Breath Away

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Justine Skye is celebrating her 26th birthday today!

One of the most beautiful, talented, and hardworking women in the entertainment industry, she’s been going hard for what she loves and most recently dropped her third studio album. The full-length project, titled Space and Time, is executive produced by living legend Timbaland and has so many magical moments. She gets listeners in their feelings from the very beginning with her track “About Time.”

“There’s a lot I won’t say,” she sings, “Don’t wanna just react/Facts, this time I won’t relapse/Knew that none of y’all had my back.” Whew, need we say more?

Also on the highly anticipated album, “Intruded” is inspired by Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” while “Innocent” pulls from Aaliyah’s “If Your Girl Only Knew.” Justine did NOT come to play and her hard work is paying off, as many fans have been applauding the project.

Not only is the beauty serving tunes, she’s hitting fans with the face, body, live vocals, and visuals to match. Peep the effortless talent in the clip below.

Now, peep this ENERGY… absolutely everyone agrees it’s giving what it’s supposed to give:

We love Justine and we are so happy to have witnessed her journey over the years. Join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays… Virgo season has officially arrived and Justine Skye is our leader.

