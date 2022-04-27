The Juice: 15 Times Lizzo Bared It All While Not GAF About A Body Shamer’s Opinion

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Happy Birthday, Lizzo!

Today, and every day, we want to celebrate the hardworking, social norm-breaking icon Lizzo.

You see, Lizzo catches a ton of flak for baring it all as often as she possibly can. Some say her nudity is annoying, others say it’s inappropriate, but we want to applaud the star for putting her battle with body positivity out there for the world to see. Last year, she hit up Instagram with a video that flaunted all that JUICE and in the caption, Lizzo talked about self-hatred “creeping in.”

“It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today,” she wrote, adding “This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b*tch 💁🏾‍♀️ love you!”

Fans praised the singer’s openness and honesty in the comments. “Thank you for inspiring a generation of women to love ourselves more ❤️ you make a difference every day,” one wrote, with many echoing the sentiment. Check out 12 times our fave, Lizzo, bared it all on social media and while you’re at it, thank the heavens for a young woman like her, who many, many people can relate to and heal through.

