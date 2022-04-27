Body Positivity , Lizzo , Newsletter
The Juice: 15 Times Lizzo Bared It All While Not GAF About A Body Shamer’s Opinion

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Happy Birthday, Lizzo!

Today, and every day, we want to celebrate the hardworking, social norm-breaking icon Lizzo.

You see, Lizzo catches a ton of flak for baring it all as often as she possibly can. Some say her nudity is annoying, others say it’s inappropriate, but we want to applaud the star for putting her battle with body positivity out there for the world to see. Last year, she hit up Instagram with a video that flaunted all that JUICE and in the caption, Lizzo talked about self-hatred “creeping in.”

“It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today,” she wrote, adding “This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b*tch 💁🏾‍♀️ love you!”

Fans praised the singer’s openness and honesty in the comments. “Thank you for inspiring a generation of women to love ourselves more ❤️ you make a difference every day,” one wrote, with many echoing the sentiment.  Check out 12 times our fave, Lizzo, bared it all on social media and while you’re at it, thank the heavens for a young woman like her, who many, many people can relate to and heal through.

Be sure to continue checking back as we’ll continue to update this post with more Lizzo.

1. What a beautiful view.

2. Lizzo opens up about body image and its effects on her mental health.

3. Sinning in Sin City.

4. Lizzo brings her TikTok bootyliciousness to Instagram.

5. It’s all about freeing the nipple, right?

6. The superstar shows that thang off in some barely there lingerie.

7. Lizzo partners with Dove to reverse the negative effects of social media and help change the beauty standards conversation.

8. Watch her fall in love with her flaws.

9. Flaunting her curves in a teeny, tiny ‘kini.

10. Views from behind.

11. Lizzo, the icon, for Rolling Stone.

12. Did y’all see her in the ‘Hustlers’ movie, also starring Jennifer Lopez?

13. The JUICE!

14. Did she stutter?!

15. We love you, beautiful. Continue to flourish!

