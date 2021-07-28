A Queen, An Icon: Lucy Liu Is Still SO Badass And We Love To See It [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Lucy Liu has been an icon in her own right for years after starring in classic franchises like Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill. Decades later, she has continued to light up the big screen in movies like Netflix rom-com Set It Up with Taye Diggs, as well as Canadian comedy-drama Stage Mother.

This week, Liu took a walk down memory lane and spoke her piece about a rumored feud on set of Charlie’s Angels. On the Asian Enough podcast, Liu explained Bill Murray (who starred as Bosley in the 2000 film) began “hurling insults” at her and she did not stand for it.

“When we started to rehearse this scene — which was all of us in the agency — we had taken the weekend to rework that particular scene and Bill Murray was not able to come because he had to attend some family gathering. So it was everyone else and we just made the scene more fluid. I wish I had more to do with it but I didn’t because I was the last one cast and I probably had the least amount of privilege, in terms of creatively participating at that time,” she said, adding “Bill starts to sort of hurl insults… it kept going on and on. I was like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?”

Liu went on to say she absolutely stood up for herself. “I literally do the look around my shoulder thing. Like, who is he talking to behind me? I say: ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was because then it started to become a one-on-one communication. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it,” she explained. “So, yes, I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it — because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, nor should I have.”

She went on to say she doesn’t have anything against Murray anymore and that he was “perfectly nice” when they saw each other at an SNL reunion. Lucy Liu standing up for herself (and for women, in general) at all costs is just one of the many reasons we love her. Check out her full Asian Enough podcast chat below.

Of course, the late Bernie Mac would go on to replace Murray as ‘Bosley’ in the next installation of the franchise.