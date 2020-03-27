Bossed Up: These Photos Prove Mason Disick BEEN A G

Mason Disick is getting older and seems to take after his dad, Scott Disick, more and more every day. Much like his pops, Mason is stylish and handsome — not to mention, his blatant disregard for his mom’s rules.

Earlier this week Kourtney Kardashian revealed she deleted Mason’s new Instagram account, citing his age (he’s 10) and bullies as the issue. Prior to getting his online profile pulled Mason had, however, gone on IG Live and spilled some hot tea, telling the world Travis Scott and his aunt Kylie Jenner are NOT back together — and we just KNOW Kourt was not amused after catching wind of her son’s antics.

Welp, he kept them up, hopping on TikTok to show the world how Scott Disick Jr. he really is.

“It got deleted because I was too young, because I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 million by now if I kept it up,” he boasted of his banished IG account. He also talks Coachella getting canceled due to coronavirus & being on Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Tune into the clip up top. Plus, many more times Mason was his father’s son in the photos below.

