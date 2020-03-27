Bossed Up: These Photos Prove Mason Disick BEEN A G

Mason Disick is getting older and seems to take after his dad, Scott Disick, more and more every day. Much like his pops, Mason is stylish and handsome — not to mention, his blatant disregard for his mom’s rules.
Earlier this week Kourtney Kardashian revealed she deleted Mason’s new Instagram account, citing his age (he’s 10) and bullies as the issue. Prior to getting his online profile pulled Mason had, however, gone on IG Live and spilled some hot tea, telling the world Travis Scott and his aunt Kylie Jenner are NOT back together — and we just KNOW Kourt was not amused after catching wind of her son’s antics.
Welp, he kept them up, hopping on TikTok to show the world how Scott Disick Jr. he really is.
“It got deleted because I was too young, because I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 million by now if I kept it up,” he boasted of his banished IG account. He also talks Coachella getting canceled due to coronavirus & being on Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Tune into the clip up top. Plus, many more times Mason was his father’s son in the photos below.
1. Not even 1-year-old yet, Mason hits up the swanky streets of Manhattan with his famous parents.
2. Mason spotted calling the shots while leaving the Museum of Natural History in New York City.
3. Mason looking just like his dad, luxury labels on full display as he hangs out with mom.
4. Mason Disick gets his fam backstage access at “Cats” on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre.
5. Mason catches some sun with his mom and lil bro Reign in Miami, Florida.
6. Mason leads the way while out to lunch with his parentals and siblings in New York City.
7. Mason holding it down with his very stylish family in Tribeca, New York City.
8. Mason showing off his views like the young star he is while on vacay with his mom.
9. Like big bro, like little bro — Mason teaching Reign the game.
10. Mason steals the show in a family photo at the 2016 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
11. Mason catches some Z’s because bosses make better decisions when they’re well-rested.
12. Mason holding it down as the Black power ranger in his family’s group Halloween costume.
13. This one feels like more his style, hehe.
14. It’s written all over his face — Mason is clearly plotting on how to take over the world..
15. How adorable is this kid? You’ve got to love him.