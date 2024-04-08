Subscribe
Out Of This World: Missy Elliott Announces Debut Headlining Tour With Busta Rhymes, Ciara & Timbaland + A Playlist Of Their Biggest Hits

Published on April 8, 2024

Out Of This World Tour assets

Source: Live Nation / Courtesy

Today’s solar phenomenon was eclipsed by the supernova announcement of global superstar Missy Elliott’s history-making debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience. Continuing her stellar dominance as one of the most significant artists in music, the pioneer of female Hip Hop/R&B will land in arenas across North America this summer with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Multi-Platinum selling superstar Ciara, and mega producer Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Out Of This World Tour assets

Source: Live Nation / Courtesy

This summer’s hottest ticket is produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young, Elliott’s longtime manager and CEO of Monami Entertainment, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP). The 24-city run blasts off on July 4th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22nd.

Scott-Young adds, “Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour! For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking for as she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, OUT OF THIS WORLD concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

Always on the cutting edge, Elliott conceptualized an OUT OF THIS WORLD visual to skyrocket the tour announcement when she reunited with longtime collaborators – director extraordinaire Dave Meyers (“Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch”); celebrity super-stylist and 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose; and acclaimed creative director Hi-Hat (The Voice) – to bring her intergalactic vision to life.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning tomorrow, April 9th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 12th at 10a.m. local time at Missy-Elliott.com.

  • Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these newly announced dates beginning tomorrow, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.
  • VIP: The OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience will also offer a variety of VIP packages and fan activations to elevate their concert experience. Select packages will include premium tickets, group photo onstage, VIP Lounge access, exclusive tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Congrats to Misdemeanor on her first ever headlining tour! To check out the official tour dates, visit Missy-Elliott.com. We can be sure that the tour will be filled with endless bangers and unforgettable moments, just like Missy’s career. To celebrate the announcement and looming tour, we thought it would be a good time to highlight Missy and her tourmates’ extensive catalogs. Check out a gallery of all of their Top 10 Billboard hits!

1. Total ft. Missy Elliott – Trippin

Source:Bad Boy Entertainment

2. Gossip Folks ft. Ludacris

Source:Missy Elliott

3. Hot Boyz ft. Nas, Eve & Q-Tip

Source:Missy Elliott

4. Lil Kim ft. Da Brat, Left Eye, Missy Elliott & Angie Martinez – Not Tonight

Source:UPROXX Video

5. Keyshia Cole ft. Missy Elliott & Lil Kim – Let It Go

Source:keyshiacole

6. Nicole ft. Missy Elliott & Mocha – Make It Hot

Source:UPROXX Video

7. Ciara ft. Missy Elliott – 1, 2 Step

Source:Ciara

8. Get Ur Freak On

Source:Missy Elliott

9. Lose Control ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop

Source:Missy Elliott

10. Work It

Source:Missy Elliott

11. Dangerous

Source:Busta Rhymes

12. What’s It Gonna Be?! ft. Janet Jackson

Source:Busta Rhymes

13. Turn It Up (Remix)/ Fire It Up

Source:Busta Rhymes

14. Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check

Source:Busta Rhymes

15. Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – Look At Me Now

Source:Chris Brown

16. The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes – Don’t Cha

Source:The Pussycat Dolls

17. I Know What You Want ft. Mariah Carey & Flipmode Squad

Source:Busta Rhymes

18. Love Sex Magic ft. Justin Timberlake

Source:Ciara

19. Get Up ft. Chamillionaire

Source:Ciara

20. Field Mob ft. Ciara – So What

Source:FieldMobVEVO

21. Bow Wow ft. Ciara – Like You

Source:Bow Wow

22. Oh ft. Ludacris

Source:Ciara

23. Goodies ft. Petey Pablo

Source:Ciara

24. 50 Cent ft. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland – Ayo Technology

Source:50 Cent

25. Give It To Me ft. Nelly Furtado & Justin TImberlake

Source:TImbaland

26. Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland – Promiscuous

Source:Nelly Furtado

27. Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E. & Sebastian – The Way I Are

Source:Timbaland

28. Apologize ft. OneRepublic

Source:Timbaland

