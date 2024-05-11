Shop Our Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide With 10 Black-Owned Businesses

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Fret not! If you still haven’t purchased a gift for mom, we curated the perfect Mother’s Day gift guide for you. Check out a list of Black-owned businesses to support inside.

Tomorrow (May 12) is Mother’s Day, where families gather to celebrate the beautiful and nurturing women who brought us all into the world. The holiday is a celebration honoring the mother of a the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in March or May.

In the States, we celebrate in May. Whether you decide to spend the day with mom binging your favorite TV shows or films, a special gift for the occasion will make her day. We crafted a special gift guide with Black owned businesses for your last minute presents for mom.

There are various businesses to choose from including Grounded’s plants to help the special lady in your life liven up her space or Zeen Candle Company to keep her home smelling divine. If you want to take it the extra mile, get mom some celebrity obsessed footwear from Sunni Sunni.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Check out a list of our favorite Black owned businesses to celebrate the occasion below: