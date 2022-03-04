Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celebrity Sons

Happy National Sons Day! We are taking a very brief pause on Women’s History Month content to share our love and adoration for these celebrity sons, and it’s still a thank you to the wonderful women who created them. Take a look at our gallery of celebrity sons on this special day.
National Sons Day is celebrated annually on March 4 and September 28. The day is dedicated to honor our boys and the legacy left behind as parents. There is a great duty in molding our sons into responsible men. Today, take the time to listen to your sons about their dreams, fears and thoughts on changing the world.
We gathered a list of our favorite celebrity sons from Snoop Dog’s son Cordell Broadus to Offset’s adorable son King Kody. There are some men who stepped up to the plate to be father figures to other people’s sons like Diddy and Russell Wilson have for their stepchildren, who they call their own. Either way these celebrity sons are sons to a celebrity village that honor and support their dreams to be just as great as them.
Check out the gallery dedicated to our favorite celebrity sons below. Take a moment to honor your sons in the comments section below.
1. KING KodySource:Offset
Offset’s son Kody Cephus.
2. Baby Future & Win WilsonSource:Ciara
Ciara’s son Future and Win.
3. Etienne MauriceSource:Etienne
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son Etienne Maurice.
4. Trey & Jaden SmithSource:Will Smith
Will Smith’s sons Trey and Jaden.
5. Quincy, Justin & King CombsSource:the combs brothers
Diddy’s sons Quincy, Justin and King Combs.
6. Cordell BroadusSource:Cordell Broadus
Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell.
7. Romeo MillerSource:Romeo Miller
Master P’s son Romeo.
8. Seven BenjaminSource:Dear Fathers
André 3000’s son Seven.
9. Oshea Jackson, Jr.Source:Oshea Jackson Jr
Ice Cube’s son Oshea Jackson, Jr.
10. MegaSource:Omarion
Omarion’s son Mega.
11. Damon Wayans Jr.Source:egaines1000
Damon Wayans son Damon Wayans Jr.
12. MilesSource:hellocanadamag
John Legend’s son Miles.