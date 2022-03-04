Celebrate National Sons Day With A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celebrity Sons

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy National Sons Day! We are taking a very brief pause on Women’s History Month content to share our love and adoration for these celebrity sons, and it’s still a thank you to the wonderful women who created them. Take a look at our gallery of celebrity sons on this special day.

National Sons Day is celebrated annually on March 4 and September 28. The day is dedicated to honor our boys and the legacy left behind as parents. There is a great duty in molding our sons into responsible men. Today, take the time to listen to your sons about their dreams, fears and thoughts on changing the world.

We gathered a list of our favorite celebrity sons from Snoop Dog’s son Cordell Broadus to Offset’s adorable son King Kody. There are some men who stepped up to the plate to be father figures to other people’s sons like Diddy and Russell Wilson have for their stepchildren, who they call their own. Either way these celebrity sons are sons to a celebrity village that honor and support their dreams to be just as great as them.

Check out the gallery dedicated to our favorite celebrity sons below. Take a moment to honor your sons in the comments section below.