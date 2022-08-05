Happy National Underwear Day: 10 Black-Owned Intimate & Lingerie Brands To Support

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy National Underwear Day! This day is dedicated to the undergarments that keep our unmentionables covered up. Today’s trends may even suggest you wear some of your intimates as regular clothing like the increasingly trendy slip dresses that have somehow escaped our bedrooms. August is also Black Business Month so we will brief-ly share some of our favorite Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support today.

Many consumers are familiar with brands like Victoria’s Secret, which has been around since 1977. Most recently, the brand has been overshadowed by Rihanna’s fast-growing lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The rising intimates brand has provided an online store that is inclusive to all sizes with unique styles and options, unlike its competitor Victoria’s Secret.

Contrary to popular belief, Savage X Fenty is not the only Black-owned lingerie to support. If you’re looking for new sexy lingerie and undies, there are a plethora of talented creators designing in the space. From silk robes, lingerie sets and pajamas, find your ideal outfit perfect for a night in or a night out. You decide how you sport it, and we will provide you with more than one Black business to champion.

Take a look at this list of Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support for National Underwear Day and thank us later!