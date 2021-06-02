Rihanna Shows Us How To “Do It Yourself” In Latest Vogue Italia Cover

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Rihanna appears in the latest issue of Vogue Italia. The singer slays the cover for the “Do It Yourself” issue where she lent her photography, styling and project direction skills.

Nothing short of excellence coming from the Savage Fenty queen, Rihanna is draped in a sheer, sexy black dress with tie up heels revealing her glowing legs. She sports a short hairstyle and posed serving face in front of a minimal white wall. You don’t need much to support you in the background when you are the center piece.

Rihanna has not given us any new music, but she continues to give us looks to be thankful for. She shares the cover on her personal Instagram account with a simple caption, “the do it yourself issue.”

The pop star credits herself for most of the roles with assistance from Jahleel Weaver on project direction. Rihanna also gives thanks to a number of others on her team from many of her successful businesses like her lingerie brand Savage Fenty and make up brand Fenty Beauty.

What can’t Rihanna do is the real question? She continues to level up. Despite fans still begging her for more new music, Rihanna argues you can get my creativity through a plethora of other outlets like her latest Vogue Italia cover. Slay, Rih Rih! SLAY!

See the cover below.

