That Boy Good: Reminiscing On A Trending T-Pain’s Greatest Hits To Date

T-Pain is trending on Twitter today for several reasons. We think it’s because he’s done being underrated, and gearing up for his best year yet.

One reason T-Pain began trending is because people have mistaken him for Bas in a recent clip that has been circulating from an upcoming video with J. Cole, Bas and Lil Tjay. Someone said if T-Pain and Thundercat had a baby.

Another reason is due to T-Pain finally discovering how to check his Instagram direct messages, so he recently collaborated with Kehlani on their song “I Like Dat.” The two performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the clip has gone viral for their undeniable R&B chemistry.

After an interview resurfaced from the popular 85 South Show hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, T-Pain opened up about how Nicki Minaj curved him back in 2007 when he requested a feature. Yesterday, Nicki Minaj apologized and acknowledged why she ghosted him in the first place.

All of this buzz around the Miami artist, who gave us some of the best songs in the early 2000’s, made us realize T-Pain is as legendary as he is trending. We have high hopes for future collaborations from his wishlist and the series of Instagram dm’s he has missed. Unfortunately, we can’t Ms. Cleo our way into the unforeseen future, but we can reminisce on some of the classics he’s left behind.

To continue our Black Music Month celebration, here’s a list of some of T-Pain’s greatest songs to date.