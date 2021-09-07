‘On My Block’ Is Coming To An End With Its Fourth & Final Season — First-Look Photos Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

On My Block will return next month with its fourth and final season. Starring Sierra Capri, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao, and Jessica Marie Garcia, the series follows a group of friends growing up in the inner city of L.A. They deal with the trauma of gang wars and death, while also facing the normal growing pains that come with simply being teenagers.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 4, courtesy of Netflix:

“On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

In a press release that went out today, September 7, Netflix shared some first-look photos as well as the official premiere date for On My Block‘s fourth season. The series will hit the streamer in less than one month, on October 4, with 10 all-new 30-minute episodes. Check out more first-look photos below, plus cast and crew credits, and let us know if you’re excited to tune in.

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Lauren Iungerich

Co-Creators/Executive Producers: Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft

Cast: Diego Tinoco as “Cesar Diaz,” Sierra Capri as “Monse Finnie,” Jason Genao as “Ruby Martinez,” Brett Gray as “Jamal Turner,” Jessica Marie Garcia as “Jasmine” and Julio Macias as “Oscar” ALSO: Money Heist | Season 5, Part 1 Leaves Fans Angry, Heartbroken, & Eager For Part 2