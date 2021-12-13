Tired Of The Same Old? A List Of Intimate Gift Ideas For Christmas 2021

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

It’s the most wonderful time of year, which means Christmas is right around the corner and Mariah Carey has gone full Mrs. Claus on us. The annual holiday brings about so many warm traditions, in which many of us get to spend time with our family and loved ones, sharing gifts, memories, recipes, and more.

That said, with the COVID-19 pandemic pressing on, the past couple of years have been especially hard, so we cherish spending time with the people we love more now than ever. Thanks to the virus, lives were upended all over the world in a matter of weeks. We all quickly realized how blessed we once were to be able to simply embrace, hold hands, and enjoy one another’s company without worry. Now is the time to show our appreciation for life, love, and companionship.

As everyone knows, one special Christmas tradition is gift-giving in celebration of Jesus’ birth.

“To Christians, the gifts given at Christmas are symbolic of the tributes made to the baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men after his birth during the story of the Nativity,” GiftUnwrapped notes. “The Bible’s New Testament describes the Three Magi — Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar — journeying to the location of Jesus’s birth by following a star, and upon their arrival, presenting him with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.”

If you are able to give a little this year, we have some ideas on smaller, more intimate stocking stuffers and presents your loved ones might enjoy. From the astrology enthusiasts to the coffee lovers, there are some great finds in our list below that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Let us know what you think and have a merry, merry Christmas!