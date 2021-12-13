Tired Of The Same Old? A List Of Intimate Gift Ideas For Christmas 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of year, which means Christmas is right around the corner and Mariah Carey has gone full Mrs. Claus on us. The annual holiday brings about so many warm traditions, in which many of us get to spend time with our family and loved ones, sharing gifts, memories, recipes, and more.
That said, with the COVID-19 pandemic pressing on, the past couple of years have been especially hard, so we cherish spending time with the people we love more now than ever. Thanks to the virus, lives were upended all over the world in a matter of weeks. We all quickly realized how blessed we once were to be able to simply embrace, hold hands, and enjoy one another’s company without worry. Now is the time to show our appreciation for life, love, and companionship.
As everyone knows, one special Christmas tradition is gift-giving in celebration of Jesus’ birth.
“To Christians, the gifts given at Christmas are symbolic of the tributes made to the baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men after his birth during the story of the Nativity,” GiftUnwrapped notes. “The Bible’s New Testament describes the Three Magi — Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar — journeying to the location of Jesus’s birth by following a star, and upon their arrival, presenting him with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.”
If you are able to give a little this year, we have some ideas on smaller, more intimate stocking stuffers and presents your loved ones might enjoy. From the astrology enthusiasts to the coffee lovers, there are some great finds in our list below that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Let us know what you think and have a merry, merry Christmas!
1. Don Pablo Bourbon-Infused Coffee
Now, this is a gift that a lot of people in your life will be able to appreciate. There aren’t many of us who don’t love a cup of coffee first thing in the morning — and this special blend is Bourbon-infused. Shop here.
2. The Lyrical Charm Necklace, Bracelet, or Key Charm
One of our favorite gift ideas, this necklace partners with Spotify to play a song or playlist (curated by the buyer). All your loved one has to do is scan the code on the necklace, using the Spotify app, and their personalized playlist pops up. Shop here.
3. The Astrology Deck
If they’re interested in Astrology and learning more about the zodiac, this is the perfect gift for them. The deck consists of 70 cards, filled with information on zodiac signs, planets, asteroids, eclipses, and more. You can use it to give your friends advice or to see how your love life, career, and more will be impacted by the stars next year. Very cool. Shop here.
4. Bags + Stella
Bags + Stella is a POC and Queer-owned company full of perfectly sweet surprises. The California-based home and lifestyle brand is a great choice for anyone who likes to set the mood and feel at peace in their space. Featuring a variety of candles, bath bombs, and fragrant holiday scents, you really can’t go wrong with one of these sets. Use this code: KINGSUKII20 for 20% off your order. Shop here.
5. Savage x Fenty
You can add Rihanna’s lingerie brand to your gift guide go-to every year, as the queen never disappoints when the XMAS SZN rolls around. From festive colors to peek-a-boo bottoms, there’s a little something everyone can enjoy. Shop here.
6. The Innocent Baker
This is great for the foodie in your life. Subscribing to The Innocent Baker’s monthly box restores the fun in chef’n it up in the kitchen. Each box comes with chef-tested recipes, essential baking tools, step-by-step instructions, and pre-measured ingredients. You can make cookies, cakes, doughnuts, breads, pastries, and more. Shop here.
7. The Intimacy Deck
More than ever, it’s essential that we all communicate and share what’s going on in our hearts and minds. Best Self’s got you covered — from the company’s date deck to the deeper talk deck, these cards are sure to get your conversations with loved ones poppin’. Shop here.