So Sad: Photos Of Ray J & Princess Love During Much Happier Times

After some pretty intense disagreements, Ray J and Princess Love have reportedly going their separate ways. According to TMZ, Princess filed for divorce, after four years of marriage. They’d already been living separately, according to the site, so this is not a huge surprise.

TMZ reports:

“Ray J and Princess tied the knot way back in 2016 but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas. As we reported … Ray and Princess were living separately in February, and they had not reconciled after she claimed back in November that he “stranded” her and their daughter, Melody, in Sin City following a heated argument. At the time, Princess was only weeks away from giving birth to their second child. Princess gave birth to a son, Epik, in January … but the bundle was not enough to save the marriage. Ray tried to make amends on Valentine’s Day … going all out and filling their Bev Hills condo with thousands of roses for his wife and daughter, but it still was not enough to save the union. Princess stopped wearing her wedding ring after the Vegas incident — Ray J briefly stopped wearing his — and she threatened divorce … but nothing came of it until this week when she finally pulled the trigger. We reached out to the former couple’s manager, David Weintraub, who did not have a comment.”

It seems like Princess is tired of her longtime love and we’re not sure there’s much he can do to save their marriage now. But we’re still holding out hope for their family — check out some photos of the couple during much happier times below.