Halloween 2021: Costume Ideas Inspired By This Year’s Viral Pop Culture Moments

Halloween Season Has Started In The Netherlands

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Halloween is right around the corner and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

In the middle of a pandemic last year, the costume looks were more poppin’ than ever, so we’re pretty sure All Hallows Eve 2021 will also be one for the Spooky SZN history books. Whether you plan on staying in or chancing it #outside, there are so many fun looks to recreate from all the viral moments that have happened so far this year.

As always, our faves have been running the show in music, television, film, on social media, and more. Entertainment has never been so — well, entertaining. Kicking the year off in the most hilarious way, Bernie Sanders got the meme treatment after he was seen cozied up, with mittens, at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. It’s definitely a moment we’d love to see redone. Also kicking off 2021 was Shonda Rhimes’ widely-celebrated period drama, Bridgerton, which she released right before the new year. In music, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drove conservatives crazy with their hit collaboration “WAP” and Lil Nas X nearly broke the internet when he announced his “pregnancy” on social media.

Like we said, the possibilities for this year’s costume craze are endless. And, on top of recreating funny cultural moments, there are always the classics no one ever gets tired of — Dracula, anyone?

Below you can get into our list of 2021 pop culture moments for a little inspiration — there’s something there for almost everyone.

1. Go as a ‘Squid Game’ player or guard.

Squid Game on Netflix Source:Courtesy of Netflix

2. Recreate Beyoncé and Meg at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

3. Be Inaugural Bernie.

4. Or, Kiki Layne in ‘Coming 2 America.’

5. ‘WandaVision’ was a moment.

6. Ashanti stole the show at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz.

7. Cardi and Meg in “WAP” would make for a cute BFF costume.

8. Or, get into one of Cardi’s many looks at Paris Fashion Week.

9. Lil Nas X has been viral all year. But, recreating his pregnancy announcement will, undoubtedly, do numbers.

10. Swipe left and recreate Summer Walker’s newest album cover.

11. Or, whip out the Spanx, and transform into Kim kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Source:Getty

12. Chloe Bailey in “Have Mercy.”

13. Michelle Yeoh as Florence in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake.’

14. Don’t forget about ‘Bridgerton.’

Bridgerton stills — Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor Source:Netflix

15. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in ‘Coming 2 America’ … also a great BFF costume idea.

Coming 2 America Production Stills Source:Amazon Studios

16. Slay as Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella.’

17. Or be cute as a cast member of ‘The Circle.’ Ha!

The Circle Season 2 Netflix Source:Courtesy of Netflix

18. Angela Bassett as Anna May in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’… yes, please.

19. Or, the kids from ‘Blood & Water.’

20. You can never go wrong as Bey and Jay… this one’s for elite couples only.

21. Meg and MGK at the 2021 MTV VMAs, another cute coupled-up moment.

22. Don’t forget about ‘Lupin.’

Omar Sy starring in Lupin Source:Netflix

23. Or this more recent Netflix moment — Regina King in ‘The Harder They Fall.’

the harder they fall, netflix Source:Courtesy of Netflix

24. Literally any Normani look.

25. ‘P-Valley’ came out last year but we can’t get enough of Uncle Clifford.

26. Or, Hailey & Mercedes.

27. Go as Doja Cat.

28. Or, the ‘Money Heist ‘gang.

La Casa De Papel/Money Heist Part 5 Source:Courtesy of Netflix

29. And last, but not least, Carla Gugino as Madeleine in ‘Gunpowder Milkshake.’

