Halloween 2021: Costume Ideas Inspired By This Year’s Viral Pop Culture Moments

Halloween is right around the corner and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

In the middle of a pandemic last year, the costume looks were more poppin’ than ever, so we’re pretty sure All Hallows Eve 2021 will also be one for the Spooky SZN history books. Whether you plan on staying in or chancing it #outside, there are so many fun looks to recreate from all the viral moments that have happened so far this year.

As always, our faves have been running the show in music, television, film, on social media, and more. Entertainment has never been so — well, entertaining. Kicking the year off in the most hilarious way, Bernie Sanders got the meme treatment after he was seen cozied up, with mittens, at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. It’s definitely a moment we’d love to see redone. Also kicking off 2021 was Shonda Rhimes’ widely-celebrated period drama, Bridgerton, which she released right before the new year. In music, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drove conservatives crazy with their hit collaboration “WAP” and Lil Nas X nearly broke the internet when he announced his “pregnancy” on social media.

Like we said, the possibilities for this year’s costume craze are endless. And, on top of recreating funny cultural moments, there are always the classics no one ever gets tired of — Dracula, anyone?

Below you can get into our list of 2021 pop culture moments for a little inspiration — there’s something there for almost everyone.