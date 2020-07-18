These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Are Way Too Drop Dead Gorgeous To Ignore

Today, Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday and we couldn’t let the day go by without showing her some major love.

The actress, singer, and philanthropist doesn’t look a day over 25, but more importantly, she is an advocate for women’s rights, gender equality, feminism, and the environment. Listed as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women and awarded the Padma Shri in her home country of India, Priyanka is certainly a person to admire and aspire to. She also supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Following George Floyd’s death, at the hands of Minneapolis police, the actress took to Instagram with a message.

“There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color,” she wrote, adding “On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder.⁣ George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ ⁣⁣⁣Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. ⁣⁣⁣#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

For Priyanka’s birthday we gathered some of her most gorgeous social media photos. Because, did we neglect to mention, she’s also gorgeous AF? Tune in.

