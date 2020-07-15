Meet Dario Calmese, The First Black Photographer To Land A Vanity Fair Cover

Dario Calmese is making history as the first Black photographer to land a Vanity Fair cover, after his incredible photoshoot with the one, the only Viola Davis.

Never one to mince words, Ms. Davis hit the publication in support of current demonstrations that have been organized to fight racism and police violence aimed at the Black community. Inside, she tells VF “My entire life has been a protest. My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying ‘Hello, my name is Viola Davis.'”

Viola’s power is captured by Dario in the cover photo — she stands tall, the muscles in her back flexing as her ‘fro flourishes.

On his own page, Dario thanked the icon and publication for the opportunity, adding “Thank you to every black woman who’s felt invisible despite being on the front line of every fight. We see you. You are loved, you are powerful, and you are beautiful. This is for you.”

Big shoutout to Dario for all his hard work on behalf of the culture. Keep scrolling to see more of his incredible work.

