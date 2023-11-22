You Wasn’t Outside: 16 Rap Albums That Turned 20 Years Old In 2023

As fans, there are certain years that we’re blessed with a premium of amazing music. 2022 is a prime example. Last year, we got albums from heavyweights such as Beyoncé (Renaissance), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Drake (Honestly, Nevermind AND Her Loss), SZA (SOS), Summer Walker (Still Over It) and Future (I NEVER LIKED YOU). In 20 years when we look back at 2022, it will be difficult for us not to consider it as a standout year for music, with numerous potential classics. An album standing the test of time is not only an indication of how timeless the project is but also how the artist knew their audience and the climate of music.
In 2003, the climate of music was definitely different. People worldwide were still going to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs. Album sales seemed to mean a bit more since everything was organic and there wasn’t a real way to “juice the numbers.” One thing that’s still the same as back then though is how great music will always live on and be remembered. We got a bevy of music that fit that bill 20 years ago. While the likes of Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Ashanti and Mary J. Blige all enjoyed extremely great years, the rap artists also made huge waves with their albums. We got the debut solo album from one of the biggest moguls in the game (50 Cent), saw some established goats further cement their legacies (Jay-Z, DMX and Lil Kim) and witnessed a plethora of groups shake up the game (Outkast, The Diplomats, Ying Yang Twins).
The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still heavy in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank very highly among the artist’s discography. No matter where they rank, no one can argue how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of rap albums that turned 20 years old this year. Let us know which albums are your favorites and if you think we missed any!
1. Freeway – Philadelphia FreewaySource:PhillyFreeway
Release Date: February 25, 2003
Singles: What We Do, Alright, Flipside
First Week Sales: 132,000
2. Chingy – JackpotSource:Chingy
Release Date: July 15, 2003
Singles: Right Thurr, Holiday In, One Call Away, Right There (Remix)
First Week Sales: 157,000
3. Outkast – Speakerboxxx/The Love BelowSource:Outkast
Release Date:
Singles: Hey Ya!, The Way You Move, Roses, Ghetto Musick/Prototype
First Week Sales: 510,000
4. The Diplomats – Diplomatic ImmunitySource:The Diplomats
Release Date: March 25, 2003
Singles: Dipset Anthem, Built This City, Bout It Bout It…Part III
First Week Sales: 92,000
5. DMX – Grand ChampSource:Unearthed Sound
Release Date: September 16, 2003
Singles: Where The Hood At?, Get It On The Floor
First Week Sales: 312,000
6. Ludacris – Chicken-N-BeerSource:Ludacris
Release Date: October 7, 2003
Singles: P-Poppin, Stand Up, Blow It Out, Splash Waterfalls, Diamond In The Back
First Week Sales: 429,000
7. 50 Cent – Get Rich Or Die Tryin’Source:50 Cent
Release Date: February 6, 2003
Singles: In Da Club, 21 Questions, P.I.M.P., If I Can’t
First Week Sales: 872,000
8. David Banner – Mississippi: The AlbumSource:David Banner
Release Date: May 22, 2003
Singles: Cadillac on 22’s, Like A Pimp
First Week Sales: N/A
9. Jay-Z – The Black AlbumSource:JAY-Z
Release Date: November 14, 2003
Singles: Change Clothes, Dirt Off Your Shoulder, 99 Problems
First Week Sales: 463,000
10. Lil Kim – La Bella MafiaSource:Atlantic Records
Release Date: March 4, 2003
Singles: The Jump Off, Magic Stick, Thug Luv
First Week Sales: 166,000
11. The Neptunes – ClonesSource:Pharrell Williams
Release Date: August 19, 2003
Singles: Hot Damn, Frontin, Popular Thug, Light Your Ass On Fire, Rock ‘n’ Roll, It Blows My Mind
First Week Sales: 250,000
12. Fabolous – Street DreamsSource:UPROXX Video
Release Date: March 4, 2003
Singles: This Is My Party, Can’t Let You Go, Into You
First Week Sales: 185,000
13. T.I. – Trap MuzikSource:T.I.
Release Date: August 19, 2003
Singles: 24’s, Be Easy, Rubber Band Man, Let’s Get Away
First Week Sales: 110,000
14. G-Unit – Beg For MercySource:GUnitVEVO
Release Date: November 14, 2003
Singles: Stunt 101, Poppin’ Them Thangs, Wanna Get To Know You, Smile
First Week Sales: 377,000
15. Ying Yang Twins – Me & My BrotherSource:Radial by The Orchard
Release Date: September 16, 2003
Singles: Naggin, Salt Shaker, What’s Happenin!
First Week Sales: 62,000
16. Joe Budden – Joe BuddenSource:JoeBuddenVEVO
Release Date: June 10, 2003
Singles: Pump It Up, Fire (Yes, Yes, Y’all)
First Week Sales: 95,000