Still Not Over It: 10 Beautiful Photos of Summer Walker To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday [Gallery]

Happy Birthday, Summer Walker! The singer and songwriter turns 26 years old today (April 11). Let’s celebrate Summer with a gallery of beautiful photos.

The self-proclaimed “Awkward Kween” signed to Love Renaissance (LVRN) and Interscope Records in 2017. Since then, Summer Walker’s songs about love and heartbreak have soared the R&B charts. After signing to LVRN and Interscope, she released her mixtape Last Day of Summer, which included her first top 40 single, “Girls Need Love,” on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In October 2019, Walker released her debut album Over It, which landed the US top 20 single “Playing Games.” Walker’s debut album released universal acclaim and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking the record for the biggest streaming debut week ever for a female R&B artist. It also went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Two years later, Summer released her sophomore studio album Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album broke the record for most album streams in a single day by a female artist on Apple Music, and broke her previous record for largest streaming debut-week for a female R&B artist; while she also tied with Taylor Swift as the only two female artists that have held 18 songs concurrently on the Billboard Hot 100.

The successful singer recently released her single, “No Love” with SZA & Cardi B featured on the extended version, which is doing quite well on the charts. Summer continues to create music that brings nostalgia to fans who love classic 90s R&B songs while breaking records.

We celebrate her current and upcoming achievements with a gallery of photos and performances. Keep being great, Summer!