Bad B*tches Raging: Rico Nasty’s Most Rocker Sexy Hairstyles [Photos]

Rico Nasty is the queen of switching up her look and with each transition comes a new revelation into her daring style.

The rapper recently showcased one of her glam looks on Instagram along with an announcement: “Been working on something hella FUN for u guys and I can’t wait to share it.”

Nasty’s last full-length project was the high-energy mixtape Anger Management and since then, she’s dropped a few special tracks for her fans, including, “Hard”, “Lightning” and “Popstar”.

When talking about her look, Rico told CR Fashion Book in 2019 that she has around 100 wigs. “They’re all under the sink in my bathroom,” she said.

“I’ve been told, ‘Black girls can only wear certain hairstyles,’ and I don’t believe in that,” continued Rico, whose mother is Puerto Rican and father is Black. “I don’t believe that a hair color or a hairstyle or anything at all is for a certain race of a person, so I just wear my hair however I want. Because, really, it doesn’t matter. Just be yourself; be whatever makes you comfortable. I don’t think I’ve found the hairstyle that makes me comfortable yet, so I keep changing it.”

Some people might disagree with Rico’s sentiments that no hairstyle is for a certain race, considering hairstyles can have different connotations when Black people wear them vs white people.

Regardless, Rico is definitely one Black girl who can rock it all. Check out some of her most eccentrically saucy hairstyles in the photos below.