You Deserve, Beautiful: Ari Lennox Hits Instagram To Celebrate Shea Butter Baby’s 2nd Anniversary

It’s a special day for Ari Lennox!

Two years ago today, the rising star lit the music industry on fire when she released her critically acclaimed debut studio album Shea Butter Baby. A slew of unforgettable songs appeared on the project, including the title track featuring J. Cole, “BMO,” “New Apartment,” “Chicago Boy,” and more. Celebrating the standout moment in her career, Ari took to Instagram to thank fans for their support over the years.

“Happy 2 year Anniversay beautiful baby!,” she wrote. “Thanks to all the gorgeous Shea butter babies out there for supporting and loving on this album. Love y’all forever and ever ❤️ What’s your favorite song from #sheabutterbaby?”

Also on Instagram, the up-and-coming beauty continues to go viral for being — well, beautiful. Putting her gorgeous brown skin on full display, she’s been slaying the ‘Gram in bikinis, cut-out party dresses, braids, and more — and thankfully, she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Please continue to show Ari lots of love and keep her family in your prayers, as she tragically lost her cousin JaeRene to a car accident early last month. Stay tuned for more from the Dreamville singer.

