Shawty A Lil’ Baddie: 10 Times We Wanted To See Kash Doll Nakey Nakey Naked

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Kash Doll still has fans talking days after BMF premiered, but honestly, we’re not surprised.

The “Like A Pro” rapper, who is currently expecting her first child, has been honing her acting skills on the big and small screen, appearing in Empire, I Got The Hook Up 2, and more over the years. Most recently, Kash was cast as Monique in 50 Cent‘s crime-drama series BMF and not only did she surprise viewers with a semi-nude scene, the consensus amongst fans is: she’s a really good actress. We agree.

The new show, which premiered this past Sunday, follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Kash Doll’s character, Monique, is Big Meech’s bae, but things get ugly when her hood legend ex, Lamar, is released from prison. Kash Doll’s portrayal of a single Black mother, looking out for herself and her kid, is effortless.

And, her sex scene with Demetrius Flenory Jr. was so spicy, she covered her mom’s eyes at the official BMF premiere. See that hilarious moment below.

ALSO: Eminem Will Guest Star As White Boy Rick In 50 Cent’s Upcoming Black Mafia Family Series

Like everyone else, we are simply enamored with Kash Doll’s natural beauty. From her gorgeous face to all that BODY, there’s no denying Kash is a showstopper (and always has been!). To celebrate the young queen we gathered some of her spiciest social media moments. Check those out below and be sure to continue to support her and the rest of the BMF cast by tuning in every Sunday on Starz.

ALSO: It’s Monday, Right? Sexy Photos Of BMF Star Da’Vinchi