Black Girl Magic: These Photos Of Sha’Carri Richardson Are QUEEN Status

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We have a lot of love and admiration for Sha’Carri Richardson.

The 21-year-old rising superstar secured her position as one of the ten fastest women in history at just 19 years old. Back in April of this year, she was deemed the sixth fastest woman of all time and fourth fastest in American history. After winning the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials with a time of 10.86 seconds, she won the title of ‘fastest woman in America’ and qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, though fans would later learn she was banned from participating.

Blindsided by news that her biological mom passed away (delivered to Richardson by a reporter during an interview), she coped by dabbling in a little cannabis and tested positive for THC.

“I was just thinking it would be a normal interview,” Richardson later explained on the Today show. “But to hear that information coming from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering, it was definitely nerve-shocking.” Richardson said marijuana was her way of coping with the stress, explaining: “I know I can’t hide myself, so… in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

“People don’t understand what it’s like to have to… go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain,” Richardson added in her conversation with Today host Savannah Guthrie. “Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?”

Explanation aside, Sha’Carri took full responsibility for her actions, which many praised. In fact, tons of fans, celebrities, and sports enthusiasts have been extremely disgruntled about her not being allowed to run in the Summer Olympics. New reports state one vape organization has even offered the famed athlete a sum of $250,000 to come on as an ambassador.

All in all, we are keeping Richardson and her family in our prayers and can’t wait to see her out there lighting up the Olympics. For now, some of her most beautiful social media moments below because she is, in fact, THAT GIRL.