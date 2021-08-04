The Dipset & The Lox VERZUZ Battle Proved Mariah Carey Is A Real Hood Princess [Videos]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Since the Dipset and the Lox VERZUZ battle last night, many fans were reminded of the real MVP — Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey is more than a pop princess. She is deemed a real “hood princess,” because of her many classic features on various, classic Hip Hop hits.

There are even interviews that reveal Dipset knew she was good in the hood all along.

New Yorkers flooded Madison Square Garden last night for one of the wildest VERZUZ battles to date for a battle of the boroughs. Yonkers’ The Lox and Harlem’s Dispet faced off while social media users tweeted every moment. Despite fans initial thoughts, the battle led to an unexpected upset by The Lox. Many fans were disappointed in Dipset’s performance. Fortunately, the memes are endless filled with jokes about Dispet’s lack of chemistry, Jadakiss’ green juice diet and Jim Jones’ all leather outfit.

There are many highlights from the groups’ performances, but our favorite is a reminder that Mariah Carey is always the moment. One of the 90s and early 2000’s staple voices proved that she was the hood’s favorite working on a number of hits with both groups from Jadakiss’ “U Make Me Wanna” to her song “Honey” featuring Mase and The Lox.

