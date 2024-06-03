TikTokers Share Wildest Things They Did To Impress Their Crush In Viral “My Crush” Trend

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Every week there’s a new TikTok trend. This week’s viral trend has social media users posting embarrassing and hilarious videos where they attempted to impress their crush. “My crush said he liked so I posted” is the latest craze online. Check out a few of our favorites from the viral trend inside.

The trend uses a popular cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” by Stephen Kramer Glickman. TikTok users reminisce on the crazy things they posted to impress their crushes with the sound saying, “I remember when, I remember I remember when I lost my mind. There was something so pleasant about that place.”

One TikTok user’s attempt at getting the attention of her crush who said he likes a girl who can do both was her posting herself with a fade on the side of her head. Another girl posted herself dancing wildly because her crush said he liked girls who could dance. One of the craziest posts was one girl who said her crush liked White girls so she posted herself in “white face.”

The lengths that people go to when trying to impress their potential suitor is wild to see, but we know there are strange things that find its way on the Internet. The viral TikTok trend has circulated social media for the past two weeks, so we compiled a gallery of our favorites so far.

