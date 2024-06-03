Subscribe
TikTokers Share Wildest Things They Did To Impress Their Crush In Viral “My Crush” Trend

Published on June 3, 2024

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Every week there’s a new TikTok trend. This week’s viral trend has social media users posting embarrassing and hilarious videos where they attempted to impress their crush. “My crush said he liked so I posted” is the latest craze online. Check out a few of our favorites from the viral trend inside.

The trend uses a popular cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” by Stephen Kramer Glickman. TikTok users reminisce on the crazy things they posted to impress their crushes with the sound saying, “I remember when, I remember I remember when I lost my mind. There was something so pleasant about that place.”

One TikTok user’s attempt at getting the attention of her crush who said he likes a girl who can do both was her posting herself with a fade on the side of her head. Another girl posted herself dancing wildly because her crush said he liked girls who could dance. One of the craziest posts was one girl who said her crush liked White girls so she posted herself in “white face.”

The lengths that people go to when trying to impress their potential suitor is wild to see, but we know there are strange things that find its way on the Internet. The viral TikTok trend has circulated social media for the past two weeks, so we compiled a gallery of our favorites so far.

Comment with some of the funniest ways you have tried to impress your crush below.

Check out our favorites from the trend below:

1. Get You A Girl That Can Do Both

Source:raydaafrican

2. Dance, Dance

Source:notburnttoasthehe

3. Sing Your Heart Out

Source:yasmineexnicole

4. Lip Gloss Is Poppin?

Source:na.xoxo1

5. The Girls Are BOLD

Source:mskemji

6. Not Ariana Grande

Source:mariainespaun

7. Yes, Chef

Source:miabetanzo_

8. The Girls Are Wildin’

Source:raii_rayk

9. Go Off, Girl

Source:molmie

10. Hilarious

Source:abbyjusttalking_

11. So Silly

Source:lexiesetzler_

12. Anything For Their Crush

Source:wendyzaratee

13. Comedy

Source:queencitytrends

14. We’ve All Been Here Before

Source:tennesia_m

15. Just Jokes

Source:trin2trendyy

