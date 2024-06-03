Subscribe
Celebrity Kids

Viral Voices: Victoria Monét Shares Her Toddler Hazel Monét’s Impressive Freestyle

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Victoria Monét and Daughter Hazel Prepare for the Grammy Awards

Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

Victoria Monét’s daughter Hazel Monét creates her own freestyle in the studio. The adorable toddler shocked fans with her impressive wordplay, vocal range and stage presence. Hazel is certainly going places. Check out the viral clip and read more about Hazel Monét inside.

The three-year-old has already made music history as the youngest Grammy award-winning talent. Hazel Monét is featured on her mom’s single “Hollywood” with legendary soul group Earth, Wind and Fire. Though Hazel isn’t singing on the song, thanks to her sweet laughter at the end she’s listed as a featured artist as well. The single was nominated for best traditional R&B performance in December 2023. Victoria went on to win three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best New Artist. Though the song didn’t win Best Performance, Hazel still makes history being part of the Jaguar II album.

Related Stories

Monét welcomed her first child, Hazel Monét, with Gaines on Feb. 21, 2021. The talented tot has already proven to be a force with her own credits on the album. Thanks goodness Victoria made sure to credit her baby as a writer on the single, because it’s proof that she’s nurturing her daughter’s gifts.

One thing is for certain: Hazel is a star! Her parents both already see the potential shining through. They both often post videos of her singing popular tunes or making up songs of her own in public places, and baby Hazel is not shy at all. She poses for the camera and sings on cue like she was born to perform.

In the latest viral clip, Hazel creates a nearly three-minute long freestyle. Victoria posted the clip of her daughter like a proud and joyful mama with the caption, “Hazel Freestyle for smiles…🥹 🤯 yall she just turned 3! This is her 3rd freestyle to beats and she’s already gotten better 😩 she understands melody, the concept of rhyming, runs and flowing between cadences.”

Check out the original post here:

Hazel’s freestyle is so impressive for a number of reasons. She has a great use of wordplay and flow. Her pitch and tone are unbelievable. A star is born!

Fans react with responses saying, “one thing about hazel monet? she gone catch the beat and not lose it!”

Another fan shared their reaction on the original post saying, “Wait this melody and flow is kinda crazy.”

We are so excited to see this star shine. The talent will only blossom from here. Go Baby Hazel!

RELATED TAGS

Victoria Monet

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Diana Ross
Entertainment

For The City: Diana Ross, Big Sean & The Detroit Symphony Orchestra Lead All-Star Lineup To Celebrate The Historic Reopening Of Michigan Central

TikTok Happenings 15 items
Pop Culture

TikTokers Share Wildest Things They Did To Impress Their Crush In Viral “My Crush” Trend

Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win 13 items
Entertainment

Check Out 13 Black LGBTQ Artists To Celebrate Both Pride Month & Black Music Month

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 16, 2024 15 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Our Favorite Sophomore Albums Of All-Time

49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman - Arrivals 9 items
Entertainment

Happy 87th Birthday: These Photos Of A Young Morgan Freeman (Kind Of) Prove He Wasn’t Always Old

Sarah Jakes Roberts On 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Celebrity

Sarah Jakes Roberts Explains Why People Walk In Fear On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2024 40 items
Music

Muni Long, Veeze, Shaboozey & Tink Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

The Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Host: LeVar Burton,""Reading Rainbow" 10 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Reading Rainbow Documentary, The Zone of Interest & More

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close