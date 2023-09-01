It May Be Victoria Monét’s Moment But Her Adorable Toddler Hazel Is Up Next

Artist Victoria Monét’s moment is now, but her cute two year old daughter Hazel Monét is surely up next. The singer’s first child with partner John Gaines already has writing credits, modeling gigs and the most adorable personality to match. Baby Hazel Monét is ready to follow in mommy’s footsteps. Check out a gallery of the talented toddler and her many growing gifts inside.
Off the heels of Victoria’s album release for Jaguar II, the star has captured a world of new fans. It marks the second studio album of her own, but Monét’s behind some of music’s biggest acts from Ariana Grande, T.I., Nas and countless others. As fans celebrate Victoria’s blossoming career, they can’t help but be enamored by her gorgeous family.
Monét welcomed her first child, Hazel Monét, with Gaines Feb. 21, 2021. The talented tot has already proven to be a force with her own credits on Jaguar II. The little songstress is featured on “Hollywood” with legendary soul group Earth, Wind and Fire. Victoria made sure to credit her baby as a writer on the single. Though Hazel isn’t singing on the song, thanks to her sweet laughter at the end she’s listed as a featured artist as well.
Hazel is a star! Her parents both already see the potential shining through. They often post videos of her singing and making up songs of her own in a local grocery store or public restroom. Baby Hazel is not shy at all. She poses for the camera and sings on cue like she was born to perform.
We look forward to watching her star illuminate.
Check out a gallery of Hazel Monét’s many gifts below:
