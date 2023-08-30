Subscribe
Celebrity News

Victoria Monét Celebrates Album Release With Star-Studded Party [Photos]

Published on August 30, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

Victoria Monét is so deep in her bag like a grandma with a peppermint. The singer and songwriter’s new album Jaguar II dropped and the rising star celebrated with a star-studded album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones Tequila. Check out photos from the event and see who showed up to support Monét inside.

Last Friday (Aug. 25), Monét celebrated the release of her second album Jaguar II. The leading single, “On My Mama,” has created quite the stir online. With a Sean Bankhead choreographed music video, Y2K aesthetics and pop culture references galore, the visual and song appears to be the perfect stage to kick off her album rollout.

Many celebrities filed in at La Mesa in Los Angeles with Tres Generaciones Tequila in hand to celebrate Monét’s epic release. The star-studded list of guests came out to honor Victoria included Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Shenseea, JoJo, Lucky Daye, Quinta Brunson, Ella Mai, Smino, Tank and more. Guests enjoyed Tres Generaciones cocktails and beats by DJ Fanny Mae.

Victoria is just getting started with the debut of her second album Jaguar II. Fans have enjoyed getting to know the soon to be mega superstar. As she continues to release more new music, Monét also brings fans along with her on her journey through motherhood. She occasionally releases social media videos of her, her partner and their baby girl Hazel.

Let the Victoria Monét fan club commence!

Check out photos from her album release party below:

1. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

2. Victoria Monét & Cardi B

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

3. All Smiles

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

4. Quinta Brunson Stepped Out

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

5. The Fabulous Kelly Rowland

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

6. Gang’s All Here

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

7. Smino With The Night’s Sponsor Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

8. The Vibes Were Immaculate

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

9. Girlsss

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

10. Yes Ma’am

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

11. Jonica Booth Stopped By

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

12. Lucky Daye Celebrating With Monét

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

13. Pour It Up

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

14. Tank Had To Support

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

15. Tank & JoJo

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

16. More From Lucky

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

17. Everyone Came Out

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

18. Showing Love & Looks

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

19. Leon Thomas III Posed For The Camera

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

20. More From The Girlsss

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

21. Gorgeous

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

22. Fin

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

23. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Kelly Rowland attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,smiling,california,city of los angeles,sleeveless top,three quarter length,incidental people,kelly rowland,top – garment,sponsor,make-up,lace – textile,bra top,sleeveless,black color

24. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Destin Conrad attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,california,city of los angeles,sponsor

25. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Ella Mai and Alex Vaughn attend Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,purse,two people,sleeveless top,casual clothing,silver colored,necklace,jeans,leather,top – garment,pants,jacket,shiny,sponsor,shoulder bag,denim,mid calf length,sheer fabric,lace – textile,denim jacket,skirt,graphic print,black purse,gray skirt,blue jacket,blue pants,silver purse,mini bag,lace skirt,sleeveless,white color,black color,midi skirt,slit – clothing,ella mai,coat – garment,leather purse,gray color

26. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Ella Mai attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones)

27. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Alex Vaughn attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,california,city of los angeles,purse,sleeveless top,leather,top – garment,sponsor,shoulder bag,sheer fabric,lace – textile,skirt,graphic print,black purse,gray skirt,lace skirt,sleeveless,black color,slit – clothing,leather purse,gray color

28. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Shenseea attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,smiling,california,city of los angeles,dress,bracelet,incidental people,shoe,mini dress,halter top,leather,black dress,high heels,shiny,sponsor,open toe,sleeveless dress,black shoe,embellished dress,leather shoe,sleeveless,black color,shenseea

29. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Khadi Don attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,california,city of los angeles,sponsor

30. Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party Sponsored By Tres Generaciones Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Victoria Monét attends Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’ Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,sponsor

RELATED TAGS

album release Celebrity news Newsletter
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close