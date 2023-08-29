Subscribe
Celebrating Championed Gymnast Simone Biles’ Decade of Dominance With All-Star Photos

Published on August 29, 2023

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Simone BiIes made history winning her eighth national all-around title, becoming the most won by a single gymnast. The championed gymnast competed over the weekend in San Jose with a triumphant win. Check out photos of the all-star to celebrate this historic moment inside.

Biles is no stranger to championship titles. The gymnastics superstar won her record eight U.S. Championship on Sunday (Aug. 27) just two years after backing out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The 26-year-old is the oldest to win it all after an outstanding performance throughout the weekend. Biles came out with an all-around total score of 118.40 over the two-day event, four points ahead of runner-up Shilese Jones and seven above third-place finisher Leanne Wong.

This is a full circle moment as Biles earned her first U.S. title a decade ago. She announced her official return in June 2023 after taking some needed time away from the sport. Biles has since married her husband, Jonathan Owens.

The reigning champ picked up where she left off scoring the highest results in the vault, beam and floor events. Speculations about her competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are underway, but Biles hasn’t confirmed herself.

“I like to keep (my goals) personal just so that I know what I am aiming for,” Biles shared at the competition. “I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it’s working so far, so I’m gonna keep it a little bit secretive.”

Biles will head to the world championships in Belgium later this year.

Check out a gallery of photos to celebrate 10 years of Simone Biles gymnastics domination below:

1. Decade of Dominance

Source:NBCNightlyNews

2. Smile of a Champion

Source:Simone Biles

3. This Gymnast Means Business

Source:Simone Biles

4. Shine Superstar

Source:Simone Biles

5. Hat’s Off To You, All-Star

Source:Simone Biles

6. Livin’ It Up As She Should

Source:Simone Biles

7. Woman of Many Talents

Source:Simone Biles

8. Winning Team

Source:Simone Biles

9. Ate

Source:Simone Biles

10. Congrats, Champ!

Source:Simone Biles

