Ciara’s Womb of Gold: The Most Adorable Wilson Family Moments To Celebrate Baby No. 4

Ciara kicked off this Tuesday (Aug. 8) morning with some exciting news. The singer revealed that she’s expecting baby number four, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

The Wilson family is growing with their latest announcement of baby number four. Today, the 37 year old performer shared a picturesque video of her silhouette, where she turns around to reveal her new baby bump. Ciara captioned the video, “‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️.” The caption seems to be an ode to a few of her hubby Russell’s past remarks. He has been very vocal about impregnating his wife many, many more times since their first two pregnancies.

In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara and Russell also have a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future.

At this point, they might be forming their own little football team. Ciara’s friends and fans comment their praise and support for the Wilson family’s new bundle of joy.

Ciara’s celebrity best friend Lala commented, “I love u!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to my fam!!!!!!! Another baby coming into the family. Can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While social media influencer and personality Jessie Woo commented, “Naw! Ciara has THE WOMB OF GOLD!!!!! 😍😍 congratulations 🎈🍾🎊🎉.”

What will the superstar couple have next? A boy or a girl. Comment your guess below.

