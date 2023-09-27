Everyone’s A Mathematician: Viral ‘Girl Math’ TikTok Trend Has Evolved Into Equations Across Social Media

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The “girl math” TikTok trend has evolved into full on equations across social media. The phrase that became an obscure financial measurement has now turned added other genders and roles into the mix with phrases like “boy math,” “black math” and “black mom math.” Check out a round up of our favorite trending “math” tweets inside.

“Girl math” is social media users way of rationalizing their spending habits with unusual logic. One social media user defined it as “the recognition that time, convenience and money are interchangeable currencies.”

A great example of “girl math” would be ordering a salad and fries because the veggies cancels out the carbs.

The trend has continued its viral streak for a month, and now countless users are adding their unique twist on the discourse.

What started out as a fun way for women to discuss their ridiculous spending habits on social media has now turned into a way for people to get their jokes off about women’s financial decisions. The jokes on them though, because it’s spiraled into other categories where women are flipping the narrative with their hilarious takes on “boy math.”

Naturally, “boy math” turned into “bi- math,” and the LGBTQ+ community chimed in with their takes on the matter. Meanwhile, race had to hop into the conversation with “White math” and “Black math” also taking over our timelines.

Whether or not the discussion is healthy is up for social media users to decide, but it has opened up a much needed conversation surrounding finances. The “math” trend highlights a new reflection amongst Gen Z-ers that money is simply a human construct used to classify us within society.

