TikTok Celebrates Black Creators At Its Inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch [Photos]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

TikTok celebrated Black History Month by honoring Black creators at their Visionary Voices Black Hollywood brunch in Los Angeles Sunday (Feb. 26). The social media platform invited the visionary creatives and cultural changemakers in media and entertainment to close out the month-long celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the special event inside.

TikTok’s first-ever Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch was a sight to see. It was hosted by TikTok’s Global Head of Creator Marketing Kudzi Chikumbu and Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications Shavone Charles. The event honored a group of visionary Black creators and changemakers, who are making a significant impact on TikTok and across the entertainment industry at large.

The inaugural event included an engaging discussion on the trendsetting impact of the Black TikTok community, moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, featuring honorees from our first-ever 2023 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

There was a step and repeat with a Hollywood-inspired red carpet for attendees to take photos and commemorate the moment. Guests were captured in their best looks and beauty moments. There was also a Black-owned small business pop up with brands like Thirteen Lune, Posh Candle Co., and Brandon Blackwood, who was also included as an honoree of the first-ever #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.

Check out photos from the event below: