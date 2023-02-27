TikTok Celebrates Black Creators At Its Inaugural Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch [Photos]

TikTok celebrated Black History Month by honoring Black creators at their Visionary Voices Black Hollywood brunch in Los Angeles Sunday (Feb. 26). The social media platform invited the visionary creatives and cultural changemakers in media and entertainment to close out the month-long celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the special event inside.
TikTok’s first-ever Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch was a sight to see. It was hosted by TikTok’s Global Head of Creator Marketing Kudzi Chikumbu and Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications Shavone Charles. The event honored a group of visionary Black creators and changemakers, who are making a significant impact on TikTok and across the entertainment industry at large.
The inaugural event included an engaging discussion on the trendsetting impact of the Black TikTok community, moderated by TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Community Manager Alexzi Girma, featuring honorees from our first-ever 2023 #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.
There was a step and repeat with a Hollywood-inspired red carpet for attendees to take photos and commemorate the moment. Guests were captured in their best looks and beauty moments. There was also a Black-owned small business pop up with brands like Thirteen Lune, Posh Candle Co., and Brandon Blackwood, who was also included as an honoree of the first-ever #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices List.
Check out photos from the event below:
1. Jackie Aina Is A Visionary VoiceSource:Getty
2. Baby Tate Looking RadiantSource:Getty
3. DJ Millie Serving LooksSource:Getty
4. It’s A Celebration!Source:Getty
5. Khleo Thomas Posed For the CameraSource:Getty
6. Nina Parker Celebrating BHMSource:Getty
7. Baby Tate Shining On the CarpetSource:Getty
8. Amber Grimes Is All SmilesSource:Getty
9. Tasha McCaskiel Is Pretty in PinkSource:Getty
10. Summer Lucille Represents For #BlackTikTokSource:Getty
11. Challan Trishann Posed In RedSource:Getty
12. DJ Mllie On The Red CarpetSource:Getty
13. Joshua Neal Representing For the Black CreatorsSource:Getty
14. DJ Cara Turning UpSource:Getty
15. Guests Enjoying the Panel DiscussionSource:Getty
16. A Wonderful Panel of GuestsSource:Getty
17. Summer Lucille Sharing GemsSource:Getty
18. It Looked Like A TimeSource:Getty
19. Jackie Aina Looking GorgeousSource:Getty
20. Brandon Blackwood On DisplaySource:Getty
21. Black-Owned Business Spotlight At the EventSource:Getty
