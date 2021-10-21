You: Get Into This Spine-Chilling Fan Theory About Joe Goldberg’s Origin Story

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

You still has fans talking, because… wow.

In case you missed it, the series dropped season 3 just six days ago and almost immediately went viral (and no. 1 on Netflix). Part 3 was the deadliest, most chaotic the show has ever been — and with Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg outwitting and outliving just about everyone else on the show, fans have a new theory about the fictional serial killer that’ll send a chill up your spine.

In the season finale, it was revealed that Joe Goldberg is from Brooklyn. Now, some fans are convinced Joe is just Dan from Gossip Girl, but all grown up. In Gossip Girl, it was revealed that outcast Dan was the anonymous blogger stalking and outing all of his friends’ secrets. Now, those who tuned into the hit teen drama series believe it may have been the prequel to You.

“When they asked Joe ‘where you from’ and he says… ‘Brooklyn’ little connection to Gossip Girl,” one fan pointed out.

“It’s funny ’cause Dan from Gossip Girl was way more of a weirdo than Joe in You and he ain’t kill anybody,’ another fan noted… but may he did? In hindsight, there was a lot we didn’t know about Dan, although he had a family in Gossip Girl, whereas Joe’s mom (supposedly) gave him up as a child in You.

Other fans flat-out claimed Dan and Joe are the same person. And, to add fuel to the fire, Penn Badgley has admitted in an interview that the two characters are very similar.

“To take somebody who’s known for this particular kind of nice guy, maybe without a lot of dimension and then putting them in this. Not to mention that at the end of Gossip Girl, technically speaking, Dan was revealed to be a total sociopath — he was manipulating. It was not lost. I saw this myself when I first read the script and if anything, it made me be like, ‘Well, I don’t know about that. That sounds like a high-wire act that I could fall on my face if I’m not careful.’ But it’s somehow it all works,” he told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show before season 3 dropped. Tune in below.

See more tweets about this particular fan theory below and let us know your thoughts on whether or not it holds up against scrutiny.