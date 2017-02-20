Home > News

Live Stream of #ObamaDay Is Happening Now

Panelists tackle the good, the bad and the ugly of Obama's presidency

Posted 8 hours ago.

rdunmore13

President Barack Obama welcomes 2013 NBA Champion Miami Heat to the White House to honor the team on

Source: ImageCatcher News Service / Getty

Former President Barack Obama is getting his report card from an array of panelists for “Barack Obama Day” at Morehouse College.

Playing off of President’s Day, a robust selection of speakers, panelists, and activists discuss Barack Obama and what his term means for Black people. Speakers include Vice President of news and men’s programming at Interactive One Jamilah Lemieux, activist Michaela Angela Davis, and author of new book Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America, Michael Eric Dyson.

You can check out the full schedule of the event powered by News One and Black Students United below. Also, definitely check out the live stream here.

Part 1: African-American Hall of Fame, MLK Chapel (Second Floor)
9:00 am- 10:00 am
Registration/Breakfast
9:30 am-10:00 am
Opening Remarks: Jamilah Lemieux, Interactive One
10:00 am-10:45 am
Session #1: Black Health After (?) Obamacare
11:00 am-11:45 am
Session #2: The Future of My Brother’s Keeper (and Keeping Our Sisters, Too!)
12:00pm-12:45pm
Session #3: We The People: Strengthening Black Communities After Obama
1:00pm-1:45:pm
Lunch
Session #4: Forever Our Lady: Why the World Loves Michelle Obama
2:00pm-2:45pm
Session#5: Black Men and “the Obama Effect”
3:00pm-3:45pm
Session#6: #ForTheCulture: Obama’s Pop Culture Presidency
4:00pm-4:45pm
Session#7: Students Speak: What Obama Means to YOU
Bank of America Auditorium
5:00pm-5:45pm
Keynote Speaker: Michael Eric Dyson
5:45pm-6:00pm
Closing Remarks

Hashtag: #ObamaDay
Tweet questions to @JamilahLemieux and @AlenciaJ

Barack Obama , black lives matter , Morehouse , politics , president obama

