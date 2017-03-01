Home > News

Watch: Amar’e Stoudemire Will Go Out Of His Way To Avoid Gay Teammates

His homophobic joke reveals truth.

Posted 5 hours ago.

Japanese high school. An empty school gymnasium. Basketball court markings

Source: urbancow / Getty

Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is not ready for a gay teammate, or so it appears with a homophobic “joke” he made recently.

Amidst playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League, Soudemire was asked by an Israeli media outlet if he would have an issue with a gay teammate. Stoudemire’s response: “‘I’m going to shower across the street.” Stoudemire seems to be in the minority with his fears of gay athletes. Most players interviewed said they wouldn’t have an issue. You can see the full video below:


Was Stoudemire joking? When the reporter questioned Stoudemire’s seriousness, he responded, “There’s always a truth within a joke.” With young athletes like My-King Johnson being unapologetic about their sexual orientation, Stoudemire better start getting comfortable.

 

