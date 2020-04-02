CLOSE
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The Lyrics To

How well do you know the words to these hits?

The recent Instagram Live music battles curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have given us much needed bliss, camaraderie and fun we all need during this quarantine time. We all thought we’d be watching T-Pain battle it out with Scott Storch on Wednesday, but instead we got another classic “verzus” between Scott and Mannie Fresh.  Folks started to think that Teddy Pain backed out of the competition. But quite the contrary. 

Fortunately though, we get to see Pain flex some of his greatest hits on Saturday against none other than the crunk king himself, Lil Jon. 

 

Battle aside, both of these talented men have hits and sure know how to get the club live. But when it comes to lyrics, their songs aren’t the easiest to learn. 

Pain blew everyone’s minds a couple of years ago when he revealed that we’ve been singing the lyrics to his hit song, “Buy U A Drank” totally wrong for over a decade now. According to Teddy Penderazdown:

Fans were shocked by the revelation, which came ten years too late, because “ooh wee” has already been engrained into everyone’s consciousness. But that’s not the only song lyrics we’ve been misunderstanding for years. Check below for our list of songs that no one actually knows the lyrics to.

Lift Every Voice and Sing

 

Missy Elliott- Work It

 

Lady Marmalade- Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, Lil Kim

 

COPS Theme Song 

 

Gwen Stefani- Hollaback Girl

 

Michael Jackson- Smooth Criminal

 

 

 

The Star Spangled Banner

 

Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne- Look At Me Now (especially Busta Rhymes verse)

 

 

Honorary Mention:

Future Songs

 

Young Thug Songs

