Behind The Scenes: Offset Preps New Car Series Called ‘Skrrt with Offset’

One third of Migos will take on a hosting gig focused on cars and the celebrities that love them. According to Deadline, Kiari “Offset” Cephus will be leading a new series for the mobile video platform Quibi called Skrrt with Offset.

He will talk with high-profile guests in pop culture about their rides and the personal stories behind them. Offset is a car aficionado as well, so it should make for some entertaining T.V.

The show is the product of STXtelevision and Scott Weintrob, the creator of the Netflix hit show Fastest Car and the director of the Emmy award-winning Top Gear.

“We are excited to be partnering with Quibi on our second new series for the platform,” explained Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Entertainment’s New Media Group & Alternative Content. “The team is forward-thinking and genuinely looking for new programming that you won’t find anywhere else. As producers, we look forward to working with Offset and creating shows that will be fun, memorable and will feature rides that take insanity to the next level of superfandom in the world of the coolest cars.”

Offset is also excited about the project, saying:

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way. They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

Skrrt, skrrt indeed.

