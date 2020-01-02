CLOSE
HomeTV

First Look: Octavia Spencer To Play Madam C.J. Walker In Upcoming Netflix Series

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is kicking 2020 off right! The streaming platform has announced a new four-part limited series about the life and times of Madam C.J. Walker. Starring Octavia Spencer as Walker, the series is due to premiere March 20. Check out the first look photos and a short synopsis, courtesy of Netflix…

ALSO READ: You | Joe Goldberg’s Murderous Mayhem Reaches New Heights & Fans Can’t Deal

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

“Academy Award® winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series, SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change. The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.”

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Stay tuned for an official trailer.

Newsletter , viral news

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close