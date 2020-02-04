Press Play: Ben Affleck Stars In New Trailer For ‘The Way Back,’ & More

The Way Back gets a new trailer this week, in which Ben Affleck‘s character, coach Jack Cunningham, faces some of his childhood traumas. Here’a a quick synopsis courtesy of Just Jared:

“The film centers on Jack Cunningham (Affleck), who walked away from the game after being his high school’s star basketball player. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?”

Tune into the new trailer up top. The Way Back is due March 6.

Netflix has also released a trailer for The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, due on the streaming service later this month.

The official synopsis reads: “When Ashley Garcia — the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist — gets the chance to work for a prestigious company, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach, who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.”

Tune in February 17.

