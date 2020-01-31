Press Play: ‘F9’ Gets A Teaser, Plus A Sneak Peek At Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Remake

The Fast & Furious franchise is on its ninth installation and this week fans get a look at what to expect. In the teaser, Dominic Toretto, his wife Letty, and son are living the farm life but it’s clear in the 54-second clip that something bad is “coming.” The official trailer is set to be released at a concert today, according to Hip-Hop Wired who writes:

“That’s right, Friday, January 31, there will be a concert alongside the reveal of the film’s highly anticipated trailer, and there will be some big names hitting the stage. Fans can look forward to performances from Wiz Khalifa alongside Charlie Puth performing their record-breaking Paul Walker tribute “See You Again, F9 star Ludacris, Cardi B — who snagged a cameo role in the film and Ozuna.”

Tune in at F9’s official social media at 3PM ET to watch.

Elsewhere in film, the live-action remake of Mulan gets a Super Bowl sneak peek. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of PEOPLE:

“The remake, which follows the original 1998 film, tells the story of Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, who steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. Actress Liu Yifei plays heroine Hua Mulan, who transforms from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior in director Niki Caro’s film. Yifei was cast after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films. She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.”

Watch up top and get excited. Mulan hits a theater near you March 27, 2020.